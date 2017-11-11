Dollar under pressure

TOKYO: The dollar licked its wounds on Friday, on track for weekly losses after it dropped on disappointment with a tax bill put forth by U.S. Senate Republicans that would delay expected corporate tax cuts.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, inched up 0.1 percent to 94.493 after skidding 0.36 percent in the previous session.

It was down 0.5 percent for the week. The Senate Republicans´ bill to rewrite the tax code differed from their House counterparts´ plan.

Like the House version, the Senate´s proposal would cut the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent, but the Senate plan would delay implementation until 2019."It really is U.S.-led, at the moment, for the dollar," as investors focus on the details of the tax proposals, said Bart Wakabayashi, branch manager for State Street Bank and Trust in Tokyo.

"The overnight move focused on the tax situation in the U.S. and the seeming delay that is going to occur," for the corporate tax cut, he said.

"Tax reform is going to remain centre-stage." Both plans call for a tax on $2.6 trillion in foreign profits held offshore by U.S. multinationals.