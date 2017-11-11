Palm oil drops

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell 1 percent on Friday in their biggest intraday percentage drop in three weeks, weighed down by a stronger ringgit and weaker soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.9 percent at 2,784 ringgit ($664.12) a tonne at the midday break.

Earlier in the session, it dropped as much as 1.1 percent in its sharpest decline since Oct. 19. It has shed 0.8 percent so far this week in what could be its second straight weekly decline.