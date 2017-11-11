Political uncertainty hurts stocks in directionless trade

Stocks ended a lacklustre but volatile session lower on Friday as political uncertainty in Islamabad continue to sink sentiment and investors opted for profit taking in the absence of a clearer picture of the economy, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said pressure remained in scrips across the board on investor concerns over prevailing political noise, economic uncertainty and falling foreign exchange reserves, while weak global equities played a catalytic role in bearish close.

“Investors weighed World Bank Pakistan Development Update on unsustainable current account balance amid falling capital and financial flows,” Mehanti said. “Trade remained thin amid investor support in selected oil, banking, and auto stocks on higher global crude prices, surging cement dispatches and upbeat financial results.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 0.85 percent or 354.46 points to close at 41,435.70 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 1.12 percent or 238.95 points to close at 21,103.30 points. As many as 360 scrips were active of which 141 advanced, 200 declined and 19 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 128.057 million shares as compared with the turnover of 161.743 million shares a day earlier. “Market had a languid start at open and thereafter traded in a narrow range as most investors refrained from participating and monitored news flow from the political front,” an analyst at Elixir Securities said.

Pharmaceutical sector reacted positive to the news that Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has started taking stern action against manufacturers of illegal, banned and unregistered drugs.

Highnoon Laboratories (up 3.7 percent), Abbot Laboratories (up 0.67 percent) and Macter International (up 4.8 percent) supported the index. The over-bought oil scrips witnessed profit taking as Oil & Gas Development Company (down 0.97 percent), Pakistan Petroleum (down 1.26 percent) and Mari Petroleum (down 0.2 percent) under performed in the sector.

Going forward, market is expected to recover, where analysts recommend investors to trade in main board stocks and take long term positions to benefit from undervalued stock prices.

Companies reflecting highest gains include Macter International up Rs17.13 to close at Rs367.17/share and Highnoon Laboratories up Rs15.85 to close at Rs447.71/share.

Companies reflecting most losses include Colgate Palmolive down Rs97.99 to close at Rs2,212.01/share and Sapphire Textile down Rs93.28 to end at Rs1,772.44/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Azgard Nine with a turnover of 15.8 million shares. The scrip gained 66 paisas to close at Rs14.24/share. Dost Steels was second with a turnover of 11.2 million shares. It gained 05 paisas to close at Rs13.28/share. Sui Southern Gas was third with a turnover of 9.7 million shares. It shed Rs1.73 to finish at Rs35.28/share.