NEPRA cuts bagasse-based power tariff by 23.4pc

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday reduced the upfront tariff for new bagasse-based co-generation projects for the delivery of electricity to the power purchaser by 23.4 percent to the levelised rate of Rs7.9741/kWh from Rs10.4078/kWh.

“The new upfront tariff is applicable for 30 years from the commencement of commercial operation,” the NEPRA said in a statement. “The previous upfront tariff was determined on March 06, 2013 with an applicability period of 365 days, which was subsequently extended till May 28, 2017.”

The statement said the upfront tariff 2013 was approved by the authority for 27 bagasse cogeneration projects having cumulative capacity of around 940 megawatts. “To provide a consistent tariff regime for the development of bagasse cogeneration power, the authority decided to initiate suo moto proceedings for determination of new upfront tariff,” the statement added.

The authority noted that in June 2016 the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had approved a financing scheme for renewable power projects including bagasse cogeneration power projects. “Under the scheme, the SBP is providing loan at a flat rate of 6.0 percent for a debt servicing term of ten years,” the NEPRA said.

The statement added that in view of the favourable terms being offered under the SBP scheme, the NEPRA has decided that bagasse power projects, opting for this upfront tariff, would secure financingunder the said SBP scheme. “The project cost and reference tariff being approved vide this determination have also been computed on the interest rates being offered under the SBP scheme,” it said.

The authority explained that in case of commercial local financing, the tariff would be computed using applicable KIBOR plus a premium of 175 basis points. In case of commercial foreign financing, the tariff will be computed using applicable LIBOR plus a premium of 425 basis points.

“In case negotiated rates/spread is less than the said limits, the savings shall be shared by the power purchaser and the power producer in the ratio of 60:40 respectively,” the power watchdog said.

It said the upfront tariff would be applicable for all new cogeneration projects using bagasse along with other biomass and there was no maximum or minimum cap for the installed capacity by cogeneration projects. “The companies opting for this tariff will have to achieve financial close within six months from the date of decision of the authority awarding upfront tariff to them,” the authority declared.

It must be noted that the upfront tariff granted to any company will no longer remain applicable/valid, if the financial close is not achieved by the relevant company in the abovementioned timeline or a generation license is declined to that company. The targeted maximum construction period after financial close is 18 months.