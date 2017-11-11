Weekly inflation increases 0.12pc

ISLAMABAD: The sensitive price indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended November 9 for the combined income groups increased 0.12 percent as compared to the previous week, the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Friday.

SPI for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 227.81 points against 227.53 points last week. SPI for the combined group during the week under review witnessed an increase of 3.34 percent as compared to the corresponding week last year.

Meanwhile, SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 increased 0.13 percent, as it went up from 218.48 points during the previous week to 218.77 points during the week under review.

SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001 to Rs12,000, Rs12,001 to Rs18,000, Rs18,001 to Rs35,000 and above Rs35,000, also increased 0.12 percent each, respectively.