KAPCO’s majority shareholder stays acquisition of stake in HUBCO

KARACHI: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), which holds 40 percent stake in Kot Addu Power Company (KAPCO), has advised the power producer to suspend proceeding with Rs22 billion acquisition of 17.37 percent stake in Hub Power Company (HUBCO), a bourse filing said on Friday.

On October 27, 2017, KAPCO had disclosed entering into share purchase agreements (SPAs) for the acquisition of 201.084 million shares (17.37 percent) in HUBCO being offered for sale by Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited and other shareholders. “KAPCO has received notification from its major shareholder, Wapda, requesting KAPCO to suspend proceeding with the transaction,” the notification said, and added, “KAPCO would require a special resolution to proceed with the transaction under the provisions of the SPAs.”

Based on the foregoing, the board of directors of KAPCO have at their meeting held on November 10, 2017, decided to postpone the planned extraordinary general meeting (EOGM) scheduled for December 2, 2017.

According to BMA Research, Dawood Hercules is offloading its shareholding in HUBCO to fund the acquisition of a telecom company engaged in cellular tower business in Pakistan.

KAPCO owns and operates 1,600MW nameplate capacity multi-fuel-fired power plant (gas, furnace oil and diesel) at Kot Addu, Punjab. The company sells the electrical energy produced from its power plant to its single customer, Wapda.