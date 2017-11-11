FBR needs court’s nod to probe Paradise leaks

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is likely to seek court permission to probe a possible tax evasion on offshore investment by people named in Paradise Papers, sources said on Friday.

The sources said the FBR had powers to condone time limit for investigating a case beyond six years, which is the authorised time limit for tax offices to conduct assessment. “However, there is bar from Supreme Court of Pakistan and FBR can condone for past several years but for each day it has to explain the reason,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

Under Section 214A of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 the FBR has been empowered to permit time extension in any case or class of cases. Further, the FBR is also empowered to delegate the power to chief commissioner or commissioner of Inland Revenue to act on behalf of the board.

A taxpayer is liable to keep record for at least past six years under Section 174 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. In time-barred cases, the FBR authorities are not allowed to assess the cases.

Since the Pakistanis in Paradise leaks have invested in or established offshore companies before 2010, it will be a gigantic task for the FBR to initiate and start condoning the time limit.

The official said FBR may request the Supreme Court to allow across the board examination of persons nominated in the Paradise leaks considering national interest and to recover evaded money, if involved.

Recently, a spokesman of the FBR reportedly said the board was examining the cases related to Pakistanis mentioned in the Paradise leaks. The papers mentioned the names of 135 Pakistani nationals, including former prime minister Shaukat Aziz.

The official said even FBR could not send notices to persons in Paradise leaks without condoning time limit. “However, once the time is condoned, the FBR can ask tax offices having jurisdiction over the cases to conduct thorough assessment, and investigate the element of tax evasion in such cases,” the official added.

The Lahore High Court in a recent judgment observed that there was no bar on tax authorities to examine beyond time limit cases where tax fraud or tax evasion is involved. “If this judgment is not challenged in the apex court then it would set precedent for tax authorities to open past cases,” the official added.

Abdul Qadir Memon, president, Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) said it was

not necessary that tax evasion was involved in all the offshore investment or in the establishment of offshore companies. “Setting up an offshore company is not illegitimate but tax evasion is a crime,” he added. He said the FBR should consider all the aspects while opening cases nominated in such leaks.