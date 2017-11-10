Peace restored in Bara with people’s support

BARA: A senior official of the security forces on Thursday said that the peace had been restored in the Bara tehsil of the Khyber Agency with help of tribespeople.

Speaking at the distribution of appointment letters ceremony to the tribal recruits belonging to the Bara tehsil, Brigadier Arshad Taufeeq, said the tribal people had rendered matchless sacrifices along with the security forces. Several elders including Pir Abdullah Shah, Malik Zahir Shah, Malik Ayub Khan, Malik Taj Muhammad Storikhel, Malik Abdul Raziq and others were present at the event.

Brigadier Arshad Taufeeq said after restoration of peace in Khyber Agency, they have extra responsibility to improve education and health sectors. “We have reopened 990 shops in Bara bazaar for poor and affected tribesmen to earn livelihood for their families,” he said, adding that thousands of the people had provided relief and jobs. “It is our responsibility to provide security to the traders and shopkeepers in Bara bazaar,” Brigadier Arshad said.

He maintained that security forces had allowed the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to increase investment in the affected in Khyber Agency to provide facilities affected tribesmen. Brigadier Arshad announced more people would be recruited from the martyred families of the Frontier Corps and Levies forces. Later, he gave away 67 appointment letters to the tribesmen.