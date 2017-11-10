Bilour says demand for early polls will deprive KP of resources

PESHAWAR: Veteran politician and Member of National Assembly Ghulam Ahmed Bilour on Thursday said that demand for early polls by Imran Khan amounted to depriving the KP of its due share in the national resources.

The KP would be deprived of its share if the general elections were held before the schedule and on the old population census, he told a press conference at the Bilour House.

According to the new population census, the KP would get five more seats of the National Assembly and resultantly its share in the federal divisible pool would enhance to a considerable level, he explained.

All political parties opposed to early balloting, he said, adding that elections must be held on time.

The ANP leader added that some parties also wanted to delay the polls on one pretext or the other to pave the way for technocrat or national government, which, he said, would prove detrimental to the country. He said it is a matter of regret that Imran Khan, whose party is ruling the province, is also involved in conspiracy to deprive the KP of its due share by making demand for early polls on old census.

Bilour said that the ANP has all regard and respect for the Supreme Court’s verdict in Nawaz Sharif case, adding it was also painful to note that the former premier has been deprived of his fundamental rights.

He said the ANP is against politics of confrontation with the state institutions.

The ANP senior leader also castigated recent statement of Asif Ali Zardari opposing Nawaz Sharif’s protest over injustices meted out to him. He said the former premier had the right to protest.

The PPP co-chairman should avoid giving statements that did not suit him, he added.

Bilour said the ANP had been targetted during martial law regimes in the past but never tendered an apology.

Imran Khan tendered an apology to the Election Commission of Pakistan over a petty matter to avoid jail sentence of two to three weeks, Bilour maintained.

To a question, he said that Federally Administered Tribal Areas should be merged with the KP as it would end sense of deprivation of the tribespeople.