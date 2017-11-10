Dangerous downslide

Even though we live in the 21st century, the gap between men and women in terms of economic and political parity appears to be widening rather than narrowing according to a recent report released by the World Economic Forum. The WEF has noted a worsening of the situation since 2006 when it first began releasing figures on gender status and other related problems. This year it has been observed that the gap between men and women stands at 68.3 percent, slightly worse than the figure of 68 percent for the previous year. Overall, as would be expected, the Scandinavian countries emerge on top of the list of the 144 countries ranked in terms of the equality they are able to grant women. The gap in Finland, for example, is 12 percent. To its credit, Rwanda is among the countries on the top of the list with an 18 percent of the gender gap. This is largely due to the high representation of women in parliament and other decision-making bodies. Pakistan, like Middle Eastern and Sub Saharan African countries, finishes near the bottom. For the last five years Pakistan in fact has finished consistently at second last place.

While the gap in education and health has closed across the world, the WEF reports that it will take another 100 years for women to gain equality with men and 217 years to gain equal status in terms of income. The issue of income gaps between what women and men earn for doing the same job is visible across the globe. The report makes it a point to highlight the fact that while Canada, France and the UK are among the countries which have gained in terms of offering women greater political participation, the US has fallen quite sharply in this respect. The Trump administration consists of only 27 percent of women; this in a country that prides itself on its levels of development and ability to set examples for others. In the terms of gender equality in politics, this is quite obviously not the case. The report shows that, while we like to believe steady progress is being made in granting women a greater role in society, the figures from the WEF study show this is clearly not the case and a very long distance remains to be covered. The downslide seen over the last decade means it will take well over a century to reach anything resembling equality. In nations ranked low down in the order it could take much longer.