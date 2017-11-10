Lack of hospitals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kech District in Balochistan doesn’t have government hospitals. Residents have to travel to far off areas to get basic treatment. Back in 2007, the government approved the construction of a hospital in the city. However, even after the lapse of 10 years, the work is still in progress.
The Balochistan government must speed up the construction work.
Mahganj Habib (Turbat)
Kech District in Balochistan doesn’t have government hospitals. Residents have to travel to far off areas to get basic treatment. Back in 2007, the government approved the construction of a hospital in the city. However, even after the lapse of 10 years, the work is still in progress.
The Balochistan government must speed up the construction work.
Mahganj Habib (Turbat)
Comments