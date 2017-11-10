Fri November 10, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Lack of hospitals

Lack of hospitals

Kech District in Balochistan doesn’t have government hospitals. Residents have to travel to far off areas to get basic treatment. Back in 2007, the government approved the construction of a hospital in the city. However, even after the lapse of 10 years, the work is still in progress.

The Balochistan government must speed up the construction work.

Mahganj Habib (Turbat)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement