Terror in the air

Who is responsible for planting five bombs near the gate of Mehran University of Science & Technology Jamshoro? The recent incident (Nov 8) has highlighted security weaknesses in the province. That the university will become a prime target for terrorism has shaken student as well as parents.
After the incident, the rate of student absenteeism has increased exponentially. Lack of security highlights the failure of the Sindh government. In our country, the objective of every political party is to earn money for themselves. If we want to bring change in our country, we must raise our voice against the corrupt administration that is shamelessly running the country.
Imran Kabooro (Johi)
Comments