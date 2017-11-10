tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan is known as an agricultural country. However, the country’s fertile land has turned barren due to lack of government interest. The agriculture sector is facing a lot of problems because of the scarcity of water. Farmers in Battagram cannot grow anything on their land because of water shortage.
Although there are a large number of small tributaries, they are inaccessible to peasants. Only the government can take action to help farmers. It must take necessary steps to improve the agricultural output of the country.
Ameer Hussain (Battagram)
Pakistan is known as an agricultural country. However, the country’s fertile land has turned barren due to lack of government interest. The agriculture sector is facing a lot of problems because of the scarcity of water. Farmers in Battagram cannot grow anything on their land because of water shortage.
Although there are a large number of small tributaries, they are inaccessible to peasants. Only the government can take action to help farmers. It must take necessary steps to improve the agricultural output of the country.
Ameer Hussain (Battagram)
Comments