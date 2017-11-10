Fri November 10, 2017
Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2017

Water shortage

Pakistan is known as an agricultural country. However, the country’s fertile land has turned barren due to lack of government interest. The agriculture sector is facing a lot of problems because of the scarcity of water. Farmers in Battagram cannot grow anything on their land because of water shortage.

Although there are a large number of small tributaries, they are inaccessible to peasants. Only the government can take action to help farmers. It must take necessary steps to improve the agricultural output of the country.

Ameer Hussain (Battagram)

