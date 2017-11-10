Child labour

Children are the asset of our country. But have we provided them the basic necessities such as education and healthcare? Hundreds of thousands of children are trapped in child labour. The government has taken no action against child labour law violations. The main problem is that the authorities are not doing anything about the root of the problem. Poverty is the main reason behind the alarmingly high number of child labourers in the country. Poor parents force their children to enter practical life at an early age. Such children face a life of hardship and deprivation. There are nearly eight million child labourers in our country. They can be seen working everywhere – small hotels, tea stall or as domestic servants in rich people’s homes. They can be seen sweeping floors in small industrial workshops, cleaning cars parked on roads, polishing shoes and doing other menial jobs.

These children earn money for their families. They are deprived of the joy of childhood. They cannot go to school to get education because of continuous overwork. Most of them suffer from malnutrition. The government should take concrete steps to tackle this problem. It should maintain a separate fund for the development and welfare of children. We must try to ban child labour.

Doda Murad (Hoshab)