Saving spaces

The CDA has taken a good initiative to check encroachment in Islamabad. However, one thing is constantly being ignored by CDA authorities. Many car dealers are using public car parking space for their business purposes. Officials of the CDA encroachment wing should visit sectors G-8, F-10 and G-9 and try to park their cars. One can safely assume that these officials will see hundreds of unregistered cars parked on the parking space, leaving no place available to the people. The dealers are also using the greenbelts to park their cars, thereby harming the beauty of the city and causing a loss to the public exchequer. Can this activity be termed as encroachment so that the authorities can take remedial measures?

Shahrzad Khattak (Islamabad)