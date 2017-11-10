Peace and prosperity

It was heartening to see the picture of the COAS with Iranian President Rouhani. It is high time Pakistan cemented its relations with Iran since a friendly relationship between the two countries is the need of the hour. The two countries share border and religious and cultural ties.

Pakistan and Iran can cooperate for mutual economic security – trade, gas and oil – as well. Instead of pursuing the agenda of other countries, Pakistan ought to start thinking of its own interests and welfare of its people in terms of peace, progress and prosperity.

Professor Sher Mohammad Khan (Peshawar)