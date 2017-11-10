Fri November 10, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Peace and prosperity

Peace and prosperity

It was heartening to see the picture of the COAS with Iranian President Rouhani. It is high time Pakistan cemented its relations with Iran since a friendly relationship between the two countries is the need of the hour. The two countries share border and religious and cultural ties.

Pakistan and Iran can cooperate for mutual economic security – trade, gas and oil – as well. Instead of pursuing the agenda of other countries, Pakistan ought to start thinking of its own interests and welfare of its people in terms of peace, progress and prosperity.

Professor Sher Mohammad Khan (Peshawar)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement