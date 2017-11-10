Fri November 10, 2017
Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2017

Global attack

Cybercrime is a dangerous crime. It is an illegal activity that involves a computer or network-connected device such as mobile phones. Earlier this year, a global cyber attack – Ransomware – affected daily activities of hundreds of organisations across the world.

Hackers took control of computers and blocked the access of users unless a ransom was paid. Many organisations lost a large sum of money. We have to take adequate measures to keep our devices protected. No mobile applications should be downloaded from unauthenticated websites.

Muhammad Owais (Karachi)

