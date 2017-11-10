Global attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cybercrime is a dangerous crime. It is an illegal activity that involves a computer or network-connected device such as mobile phones. Earlier this year, a global cyber attack – Ransomware – affected daily activities of hundreds of organisations across the world.
Hackers took control of computers and blocked the access of users unless a ransom was paid. Many organisations lost a large sum of money. We have to take adequate measures to keep our devices protected. No mobile applications should be downloaded from unauthenticated websites.
Muhammad Owais (Karachi)
