Which one is better?

This refers to the article, ‘Keeping experts in the loop’ (Nov 08), by Dr Atta-ur-Rahman. The writer has underlined the need for installing a technocratic or presidential form of government in Pakistan and he believes that through this step, democracy will still not be derailed. The nation has already seen the results of the so-called current democracy. What has this democracy given to the people of this country? Should we save the system which has brought the country to this level? Will we be able to name any sector that has progressed under the current system? The country is on its way towards degeneration. And, there seems to be no silver lining visible on the horizon for the future as well.

It was interesting to go through the example of Singapore mentioned by the writer. Although Singapore is one-fourth of the size of Karachi, its exports are to the tune of $300 billion whereas the exports of Pakistan are only $21 billion. The writer vehemently advocates shifting from the present natural resource-driven economy towards a knowledge-driven economy. To achieve this, top experts are required as ministers and secretaries which is only possible in the technocratic or presidential form of government.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan (Karachi)