Automation in industries

Contrary to popular belief, artificial intelligence (AI) does not create unemployment. In fact, it boosts production and creates more job opportunities. AI must be introduced in Pakistan where unemployment has shot up to 6.10 percent. The country should make the most of technology to create more job opportunities for the unemployed. In the US, automation in industries leads to the creation of around 156,000 jobs. In Pakistan, technology will help improve our level of production, bridging the trade deficit gap.

There is a dire need to introduce automation in the industrial sector if we want Pakistan to compete with the rest of the world. Since we are under threat of terrorism, use of robots is mandatory for mine detection and other allied tasks. There is no dearth of talent as talented engineers in our country can design robots, if they are provided with resources. Even Japan, with an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent, is investing in information technology. One can hope our policymakers will follow the Japanese model to get maximum benefits.

Engr Riaz Akbar (Wah Cantt)