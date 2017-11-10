Be mature

Deadly smog in parts of Punjab, including Lahore, has added to the never-ending suffering of the Pakistanis. Look at the skies and you’ll see smog. Every government vows to work for the welfare of the people and every government fails miserably. The moment new government comes into power, the people start hoping for a better future. However, everything in our country remains unchanged. The same old stories of negligence and misgovernance are repeated. For all the crises, our politicians and their immature behaviour should be blamed.

From the speech of several politicians, including Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan, one cannot deduce that all these politicians belong to the same country. The hatred each politician has for the other is inexpressible. Why should we have high hopes for tomorrow when our present is bleak? Nobody knows when our politicians will behave as responsible citizens. Our ruling elite along with opposition must sit down together and decide how this state should be run if we are interested to survive as a prosperous nation. Our problem is false ego and hatred towards each other. Everything can be sorted out if we talk to each other and solve common issues amicably.

Zahid Ali Khan (Rawalpindi)