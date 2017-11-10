LHC CJ tells judges…: Don’t care for consequences while ruling against powerful

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has said that we must think of welfare of the institutions and the country at large, as this approach will make all the institutions and the country stronger.

Addressing a ceremony organised in connection with Allama Iqbal’s birth celebrations at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Thursday, he said the leadership must be insightful while fearless. While pronouncing a verdict against a powerful person, a judge must not care for the consequences.

The LHC CJ said he was proud to be an alumnus of a British university from where Allama Iqbal had received his higher education. He said he had derived some principles from the teachings and message of Allama Iqbal. Firstly, every individual has an important role in a society, which it must perform.

But, he added, it is a tragedy that no one wanted to play his or her role honestly. Secondly, we all must have a collective approach on national issues, added the judge. At the end of the ceremony, Muneeb Iqbal, a grandson of Iqbal, presented the judge with certificate of Permanent Member, Lahore High Court.