Everyone knows but no one names or questions plunderers: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday said everyone knew about those who had looted the country’s resources amounting to billions and trillions of rupees, but there was no one to name or question them.

“The biggest obstacles to achieving the destination are slackness, culture of corruption, unjust accountability process, violation of merit and nepotism,” he said. He was talking to the media during his visit to the mausoleum of Poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal on the occasion of Iqbal Day, where he laid a floral wreath, offered fateha and prayed for the prosperity and solidarity of the country. He also inked his comments on the visitor’s book and paid rich tributes to the services of Iqbal.

The chief minister said the poetry of Iqbal had inspired the Muslims of the Subcontinent for a separate homeland. He said corruption and plunder of national resources had weakened the foundation of the country, adding, “We shall also have to see that what efforts have been made to eradicate corruption.”

He said the process of transparent accountability had been buried and a culture of nepotism and bribery was in vogue in the country, as he stressed the need for a transparent and above-board accountability process.

“Let’s make a sovereign pledge on this Iqbal Day that we shall transform Pakistan into a truly Islamic welfare state by following the sayings of Iqbal and Jinnah and the menace of corruption, nepotism and injustice will be eliminated from the country. We shall move further jointly by following the principles of hard work, trust and honesty to make Pakistan a great country in the world,” said Shahbaz. “We should make a commitment on this day that we shall honestly serve the 210 million people of Pakistan and justice shall prevail everywhere,” he said. Separately, the chief minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of DIG Hamid Shakeel and other police officials in Quetta.