Delimitation of constituencies: PPP’s demand accepted as PM calls CCI meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party’s demand has been accepted as Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday called a meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) in a bid to resolve the controversial issues of the recently-conducted census and delimitation of constituencies prior to the next general elections.

The CCI is a constitutional body, which had been constituted to resolve the issues between the provinces. Monday’s meeting has been called to remove a deadlock over a constitutional amendment regarding the delimitations, which would have increased the seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and the federal capital, but would have reduced Punjab’s and would not have affected the seats of Sindh.

The PPP has been demanding that the matter should be discussed at the CCI for approval before a constitutional amendment can be brought. Meanwhile, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) also refused to accept the census results and the proposed constitutional amendment.

Other than the regular members, federal ministers for finance, inter-provincial coordination and industries and four provincial chief ministers, the ministers for law, statistics and planning will also participate by special invitation in Monday’s meeting.

The controversy around delimitation had begun after Law Minister Zahid Hamid introduced the Constitutional Amendment Bill in the National Assembly on November 2 after an agreement among all parties during a two-day meeting of parliamentary leaders, chaired by NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.