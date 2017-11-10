Fri November 10, 2017
BR
Bureau report
November 10, 2017

KP govt to celebrate success of ‘Billion Trees Tsunami’

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will celebrate the success of its historic programme of 'Billion Trees Tsunami' by recognising the services of all those having contributed to it. Besides, the official team, these contributors included school children, women and local communities in the far and width of the province, said a handout. Prominent among them are the two forest guards who were martyred while fighting against timber mafia. A number of employees of Forest Department had sustained injuries too in the drive, said the communiqué.

