Official sees threat to peace in border areas

TIMERGARA: Commandant of Dir Task Force (DTF) Col Amir Shehzad on Thursday said that rise in terror incidents in Afghanistan may affect peace in the border areas of Pakistan.

DTF commandant expressed these views at a grand jirga at the Dir Scouts Fort at Balambat here. Members provincial assembly Bakht Baidar Khan, Saeed Gul, Aizazul Mulk Afkari, deputy commissioner, Lower Dir, Attaur Rahman, District Police Officer (DPO) Nausher Khan, local elders, local government representatives and civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

The official asked the residents to keep a vigilant eye on miscreants to ensure lasting peace in the area. He said peace and development were interlinked as no society could prosper without peace and tranquility. He stressed the need for engaging youth in education, sports and positive activities The locals assured all-out support to security forces to maintain peace in the area.