Govt to replace KPEZDMC board, chairman

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led coalition government's economic development agenda could face a setback in the province as the provincial government has decided to change the board of directors (BoD) of its flagship Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) along with its chairman.

The sources told The News on Thursday that chairman of the 21-member KPEZDMC board Ghulam Dastagir had already been asked to resign while two of the board members, Fuad Ishaq and Asad Saifullah had separately resigned months ago.

The sources said that the board was dominated by the scions of the industrialist families of the province affiliated with PTI's rival political parties. Sources claimed that the proposal to change the company's board actually came up from the newly posted linchpins in the provincial bureaucracy as Chief Secretary Azam Khan and other quarters concerned were not happy with the working of the KPEZDMC and its board.

They said the company was facing serious resistance from the bureaucracy which denied any funds and other support to it in the absence of full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The KPEZDMC CEO, Mohsin Syed, resigned on July 12. The BoD accepted his resignation, but allowed him to serve the company till the appointment of its new CEO. He had earlier been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after being accused of misuse of power.

The sources added that the KPEZDMC board's demand for Rs6 billion it had sought for development had also been turned down by the provincial bureaucracy. The Planning and Development (P&D) and Finance departments have conveyed to the company that it should utilize Rs2 billion provided to it in the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

It has also been asked to operate as self-sustained autonomous company, the sources said. It is to be mentioned here that the company had earlier sought Rs10 billion for developing infrastructure in the industrial estates, but the P&D and Finance departments turned down the request.

The company was directed to arrange its own resources from the sale of plots in the 16 industrial estates and Special Economic Zones it had inherited from the erstwhile Sarhad Development Authority (SDA) and other public sector organisations.

When his comments were sought, the KPEZDMC board chairman Ghulam Dastagir said he was unaware of the decision to replace him. However, he said the changes in the board of the company were on the cards as most of the members were not turning up for the board's meetings.

He argued that he was serving the province with the best of his abilities in his capacity as board chairman and any decision to improve working of the company would be welcomed and appreciated. Ghualam Dastagir said the KPEZDMC had moved fast for the rapid industrialisation of the province and had taken full advantage of the prevailing environment in the province. He said the company is set to effectively utilise the 'once-in-millennium' opportunity offered by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for the province.