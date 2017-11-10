Fri November 10, 2017
National

SMB
Shah Murad Baig
November 10, 2017

Days of corrupt rulers numbered: Imran

CHITRAL: Blasting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for launching a 'tirade' against the judiciary, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday said that the days of the corrupt rulers were numbered.

"Nawaz Sharif and his daughter are campaigning against the judiciary. In their efforts to hide their corruption, they are casting aspersions on the institutions," he told reporters after addressing a public gathering in Garum Chashma. On the occasion, Shahzada Amanur Rahman and his family announced joining the PTI. --

