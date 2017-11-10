Fri November 10, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Notice issued in case of ban on sale, use of plastic bags

Notice issued in case of ban on sale, use of plastic bags

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday issued notice to Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a writ petition filed against the ban on the sale and use of plastic bags of oxo-biodegradable plastic. A two-member bench comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Roohul Amin Khan issued notice to EPA DG and asked him to submit reply to the writ petition. The court issued notice in the petition filed by the businessmen and shopkeepers of the city, who only dealt in sale and purchase of oxo-biodegradable plastic through their lawyer Saifullah Mohib Kakakhel. The lawyer argued that in developed countries first gave alternatives of oxo-biodegradable plastics to the people and then ban the product. He said in Pakistan it was impossible to bring a prompt change without giving the alternatives.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement