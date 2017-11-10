Notice issued in case of ban on sale, use of plastic bags

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday issued notice to Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a writ petition filed against the ban on the sale and use of plastic bags of oxo-biodegradable plastic. A two-member bench comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Roohul Amin Khan issued notice to EPA DG and asked him to submit reply to the writ petition. The court issued notice in the petition filed by the businessmen and shopkeepers of the city, who only dealt in sale and purchase of oxo-biodegradable plastic through their lawyer Saifullah Mohib Kakakhel. The lawyer argued that in developed countries first gave alternatives of oxo-biodegradable plastics to the people and then ban the product. He said in Pakistan it was impossible to bring a prompt change without giving the alternatives.