Past rulers willingly delayed energy projects: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the past rulers mercilessly plundered national resources and people still remember the stories of their loot.

Those rulers are responsible for making the country hostage to darkness and willingly delayed energy projects for the sake of their lust. Before giving any lecture about corruption, they should first peep into their own conscience.

The chief minister said this while talking to Punjab Assembly members who called on him here on Wednesday. “We have spent every government penny on the public welfare,” he said, adding that the agenda of the elements involved in politics of falsehood was to promote chaos and anarchy in the country.

He said the sit-in group always ignored national interests for the sake of their personal interests and created obstacles for public welfare projects just for the lust of power.

He warned the “agents of negative politics” that the conscious people could not be fooled as they could not tolerate politics of allegations and deceit anymore. “Our opponents have lost their political worth among the public due to their continued failures,” he said, adding that transparency was ensured in development projects by the PML-N government and billions of rupees of the nation were saved through speed and quality work. The PML-N government always did politics of norms.

“There is no other priority than national development and public welfare and our every step is aimed at ensuring the bright future of the country. The journey of development will be accelerated in the future, ignoring the elements doing negative politics.” He said the politicians doing negative politics would not get anything in the coming general elections except humiliation.

Those who called on the CM included Provincial Minister Mehr Ijaz Achlana, MPAs Rana Tajamal Hussain, Ali Abbas Khokhar and Ahmed Karim Kiswar. Meanwhile, on the directions of the CM, a committee has been constituted to investigate the death of a person in a police encounter in Faisalabad. The Sheikhupura RPO will head the 4-member investigation committee which will submit its report within 48 hours.

In his message on the 140th birth anniversary of Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Shahbaz said Allama Iqbal was a great philosopher, poet and scholar whose poetry and philosophical thoughts guided the nation even today.

He stressed the need to understand the teachings and philosophy of Allama Iqbal as his philosophy was a milestone for the nation. He said: “We should renew our commitment to follow the philosophy of Allama Iqbal to achieve the real destination of the country by following his eternal message.

In another message, he condoled the death of Maulana Hakeem Amjad Hassan, brother of Allama Arshad Hassan Saqib and nephew of Maulana Hafiz Fazalur Rahim Ashrafi, head of the Jamia Ashrafia and chairman of the Mothida Ulema Board Punjab. He also condoled the death of former state minister Ghulam Akbar Lassi. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.