Functionalise hospital within a month: minister

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir directed to functionlaise the Government Hospital Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh within a month.

He directed to recruit staff, medical and non-medical, and provision of equipment required. He asked to submit a detailed requisition within 24 hours. The Minister directed to install health information management system and electronic token system at the hospital.

According to a press release, Khawaja Imran was presiding over a meeting in Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines to review the construction progress. Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) Chief Executive Muhammad Ali Amir, Lahore Health CEO Dr Yadullah, officers of health department, Punjab Information Technology Board Additional Director Muhammad Suflain and senior police officers attended the meeting. Khawaja Imran praised service of police personnel in maintaining peace across the city and protecting lives of the citizens. He said the Punjab government is striving to provide quality health service to police and their families.