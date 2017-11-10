PFA seals cafeterias of five schools

To enforce the ban on sale of energy and soft drinks in schools and colleges, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday checked 487 cafeterias of different schools and colleges across the province.

Officials said cafeterias of three schools in Lahore and two schools in Gujranwala were sealed for using expired cooking oil as well as selling Gutka. They said warning notices were issued to 81 schools across the province, which included 29 from Lahore.

Meanwhile, PFA teams checked food and milk sale points around Data Darbar while 20 chicken sale points were sealed in Tolington Market. They said seven food points were sealed for using unhygienic ingredients and fine was imposed on six food points on different violations.