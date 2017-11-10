KEMU convocation

LAHORE :The King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on Thursday held its convocation at university’s Patiala Block.

Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana was the chief guest, while Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique was the guest of honor at the convocation.

The KEMU acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qazi Muhammad Saeed gave a welcome address, while Registrar Prof Dr Irshad Hussain Qureshi presented a list of successful candidates to the Chancellor.

Incumbent and former vice chancellors of medical varsities, principals of medical colleges, senior professors and faculty members, students and their parents attended the convocation. The chief guest conferred gold medals to 13 students. A total of 288 medical graduates received their degrees, while 22 students got their M.Phil degrees.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana emphasised the graduates about self-accountability as any irresponsible behavior during their duties might cost someone’s life. “The doctors must respect their oath and never deny treating the ailing humanity,” he said. He also congratulated the teachers and parents of the graduates.

foreign investors: Provincial Minister for Industries Commerce and Trade Sheikh Alla-ud-din said Punjab government would protect foreign investors in Punjab. He was chairing a meeting at Industries Department’s committee room on Thursday.

He lauded PBIT role in attracting foreign inventors to Punjab. PBIT CEO Jhanzaib Burana, Secretary Industries Dr Mujtaba Paracha and Deputy Secretary Moeed Aman attended the meeting. Jhanzaib Burana briefed the meeting that MoUs with US healthcare company Trigis Health LLC and Esscom and a Korean company had been signed.

Trigis Company will build a 500 beds Hospital in Mohlanwal, Lahore and Esscom will build a plant in Punjab to reduce electricity problems. The minister expressed hope that PBIT would promote valuable communication and utilise their resources to increase foreign investment in Punjab.