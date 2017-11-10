Flights schedule revised for today

LAHORE :Due to weather condition (dense fog and smog) prevailing in the country, some of PIA flights operating on Friday (today) were cancelled and revised, the PIA spokesman said here on Thursday.

The spokesman said the weather condition is expected to prevail for the next few days and is beyond the control of the airline. PIA has to adjust the timings of its flights due to such weather conditions, as the airline cannot operate flights with poor visibility and also keeping in view the safety requirements, resulting in either cancellation of the flights or flights operated with delays, the spokesman said.

Keeping in view the weather forecast for Friday (today), the following flights have been cancelled and revised: PK 313 Lahore-Karachi and PK 853 Islamabad-Lahore. While PK 206 Kuwait-Lahore has been re-routed to Karachi, PK 588 from Karachi-Bahawalpur to operate as Karachi-Multan-Islamabad, PK 340 Karachi-Faisalabad to Lahore and PK 746 will operate on Jeddah-Islamabad sector instead of Jeddah-Sialkot.

PK 248 Damam-Lahore will operate one hour ahead of scheduled time, PK 306 Karachi-Lahore and PK 307 Lahore-Karachi will operate 2 hours ahead of schedule time.

PK 650 Lahore-Islamabad and PK 503 Karachi Gwadar will operate with a delay of 2 hours. PK 352 Karachi-Multan will be delayed by 3 hours and PK 746 Jeddah-Islamabad will also be delayed by 3 hours from its scheduled time, the spokesman concluded.

CIA: CIA Civil Lines Division nabbed six suspects and recovered gold ornaments, cash and illegal weapons from their possession. The arrested criminals were identified as Taiyab Ashraf, Usman, Sadaqat Ali, Qamar, Waqas and Ghulam Murtaza. Meanwhile, CIA Sadar Division nabbed four robbers and two vehicle lifters.