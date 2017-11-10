Additional charge given

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director-general has given an additional charge of the post of Director Administration to Ali Shahzad (PMS/BS-17) already working as Director Finance.According to a notification, Director (General Cadre/BS-19) Sardar Muhammad Akbar Nakai awaiting posting in the Administration Directorate has been posted as Director Enforcement.
