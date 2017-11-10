Fri November 10, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Additional charge given

Additional charge given

LAHORE:The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director-general has given an additional charge of the post of Director Administration to Ali Shahzad (PMS/BS-17) already working as Director Finance.According to a notification, Director (General Cadre/BS-19) Sardar Muhammad Akbar Nakai awaiting posting in the Administration Directorate has been posted as Director Enforcement.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement