Fri November 10, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Canadian team visits GCU

Canadian team visits GCU

LAHORE :Guru Nanak Educational and Sports Society President Kalwant Singh and eminent Canadian journalist Santok Singh Mander called upon the Government College University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah. GCU Sikh faculty member Kalyan Singh Kalyan was also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement