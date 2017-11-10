Canadian team visits GCU

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Guru Nanak Educational and Sports Society President Kalwant Singh and eminent Canadian journalist Santok Singh Mander called upon the Government College University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah. GCU Sikh faculty member Kalyan Singh Kalyan was also present on the occasion.
