Medical facilities for smog-affected people

LAHORE :Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghias un Nabi Tayyab has said that changing weather and smog are increasing diseases, and, in the light of the directions of the Punjab government, Lahore General Hospital has made arrangements to provide best medical care to the patients.

Prof Ghias un Nabi Tayyab said this while addressing a seminar held in connection with creating awareness about smog at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Thursday. Medical experts, including Prof Khalid Waheed, Dr Junaid Mirza and Dr Muhammad Arfan Malik, also addressed on the occasion. Lahore General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Sabir briefed the participants on the arrangements made in the hospital for the people affected by smog.

Prof Ghias un Nabi Tayyab said that apart from government, every citizen should perform his/her duties towards making the environment human friendly. He called for preservation of greenery and plantation of trees.

He said, "To avoid smog in future, we should go for short and long-term planning." He said that sulphate, monoxide and other elements produced smog and it was more dangerous for heart and lung patients and such patients should immediately visit hospital for better and proper treatment.

Other speakers said that air pollution was the main cause of smog which started since the use of coal as fuel. They stressed upon the citizens to refrain from going outside without necessarily. Motorcyclists should use masks while widows of houses should not be open

walk: With a view to creating awareness among the people regarding prevention against smog, an walk was organised at the Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital on Thursday. According to a handout issued here, Principal Prof Dr Rashid Zia and Medical Superintendent Dr Sohail Saqlain led the walk while a large number of medical students, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff participated in it.

Prof Dr Rashid Zia, MS Dr Sohail Saqlain and other clinicians advised the citizens that they should not go outside unnecessarily and always use face mask while going out. The participants also distributed masks and awareness literature among motorcyclists and drivers of others vehicles in front of the hospital.