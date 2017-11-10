Ajoka stages Bullah

Lahore :Ajoka Theatre presented a special show of evergreen play “Bullah” at Alhmara Art Centre on The Mall.

The play is inspired by historical events occurred in the era of great Sufi Poet Baba Bulleh Shah and highlights the message of peace, tolerance and religious harmony. The play got outstanding response from a large number of audience.

Directed by Ajoka’s Art Director Madeeha Gohar, the play gives an insight into life events of Bulleh Shah as communicated through his poetry, historical records and popular myths. Bulleh Shah (1680-1758) lived in the times of downfall of the Mughal Empire, characterised by conflicts, rebellions, civil and religious strife and ideological and political chaos. The play reveals all such historical references. Bulleh Shah’s famous poetry have also been used to enrich the production. The play has widely been performed in Pakistan, India, Middle East, Denmark and other countries as well.

Ajoka's Executive Director Shahid Nadeem who has written the play said that Ajoka had always projected the message of peace and love through its productions, and this performance was part of Ajoka’s struggle for revival of socially relevant and meaningful theatre in Pakistan. It’s also Ajoka’s tribute to mystic legend who became beacon of hope and humanism in his respective time span, he added.

The cast of the play includes veteran artiste Asim Bukhari, Usman Raaj, Kamran Mujahid, Nayab Faiza, Usman Choudhry and Usman Zia.