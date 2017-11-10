PITB’s Plan9 signs MoU to establish $20 million fund

LAHORE :A formal memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between PITB’s Plan9 and ATX+PAK on Thursday to establish $20 million 1839 Venture Capital Fund. The MoU signing ceremony took place prior to the first-ever mega event “The MIX” being held for the promotion of technology, culture, arts entertainment, etc.

Dr Umar Saif, chairman of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), said that the fund having investment from Austin, Texas, USA, would speed up the entrepreneurial ecosystem and cultural exchange while 21 companies from Pakistan had already benefited from Austin.

In a video message, Steve Adler, mayor of Austin, said they were partner in the science city and The MIX was a step towards that goal. The US consulate general, Lahore, acknowledged the service of Dr Umar Saif and said that he had passion for practical application for finding new ways to solve problems through innovative and technological applications.

The event featured Dr Umar Saif and Ali Pervez Mehdi for selective poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz in a melody session in which homage was paid to Faiz Ahmed Faiz and his contribution to the culture and art of Pakistan.

A session on ‘Exploring the Tapestry of Global Fashion and Lifestyle Programming’ was led by Matt Swinney, CEO, Fashion and Style Events LLC, a member of the ATX+PAK delegation. The event was attended by a delegation from Austin as well as various members of the industry. Michael Guinan, public affairs officer, US Consulate, was also among the guests.

ATX+PAK programme was launched almost two years back, through which 5-7 entrepreneurs travel to Austin for three weeks after every six months to explore the entrepreneurial space, meeting with mentors and networking with the investors.

As a result of this programme, some top officials the companies, including Tech Ranch, Pen Pal Schools, Capital Factory and 3 Day Startup, are visiting Pakistan. Punjab Information Technology Board’s Plan9 collaboration with Austin City of Texas through ATX+PAK has helped lay the foundation for the agreement signed on Thursday, with joint efforts of Alicia Dean, senior public relations specialist, Mian Faizan Mahmood and Nabeel Qadeer, director, Punjab Information Technology Board, representing the Plan9’s, and the support extended by Greater Austin Asian Chambers of Commerce.