Smog starts to fade, claims EPD

LAHORE :Smog blanketing the Punjab has started to fade. Thanks to the anti-smoke campaign launched by Environmental Protection Department (EPD).

EPD Director Laboratories Tauqeer Qureshi while briefing the media on Thursday said that EPD had launched an extensive anti-smoke drive across the province especially in Lahore, from October 20, 2017, and so far 175 smoke-emitting furnaces had been sealed and FIRs registered against 22 units. Ban was imposed on burning of rice stubble and 151 FIRs were registered against violators and 43 persons were arrested.

He said EPD teams in coordination with traffic police had challaned 15,718 vehicles. About 1,170 vehicles were impounded and fitness certificates of 91 vehicles were cancelled. He said that notices to 13 site owners responsible for raising dust were issued and work at eight dust-raising sites was stopped.

Talking about public awareness activities, he said six teams were distributing 2,000 handbills containing preventive measures about smog on a daily basis while an awareness campaign through SMS was also launched. He maintained that Health Department was also engaged and help desks were established at all major hospitals. EPD is also gathering data about the impact of smog on public heath.

The EPD director laboratories claimed that so far patients' data indicated no significant impact of recent episode of smog in the provincial capital. Meanwhile, Met Office said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while dense foggy/smoggy conditions were expected in Punjab and foggy conditions over DI Khan and Sukkur divisions.

They said no rainfall was recorded anywhere in the country. Met officials said that Thursday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -01°C. In Lahore, maximum temperature was 22°C and minimum 12.3°C. Humidity level was 74 percent.