Man, wife stab each other over second marriage issue

LAHORE :A man and his wife were admitted to hospital after they injured each other with knives in Ghaziabad area on Thursday.

The couple was identified as Qasim and Sajida Bibi. Qasim wanted second marriage, but his wife Sajida Bibi refused to give him permission for second marriage, leading them to have an exchange of hot words and later stabbing each other.

found dead: A 30-year-old man was recovered dead from a graveyard in Township area on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Furqan. As per family sources, Furqan had left his house on Wednesday morning but did not return home till late night. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of the death and registered a murder case on the complaint of the victim’s wife.

hit to death: Two people were hit to death by a car in North Cantt area. The victims identified as Nisar and Surkharuh belonged to a sensitive agency. They were on their way on a bike when a rashly-driven car hit them to death. The police arrested the car driver who was later identified as Ejaz.

fog lights: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) has advised the citizens to make their journey safe by taking preventive measures and use fog lights in dense fog and smog conditions. Addressing a function here on Thursday, he said that citizens should use masks in smog condition and transporters should get maintained their vehicles that caused air pollution.

land reclaimed: Due to the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab, an expatriate Pakistani has got possession of his land worth Rs30 million.

Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice-Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti informed that Naeem Serwar settled in Barcelona, Spain, lodged a complaint with OPC that some persons had illegally occupied his 17 kanal, 15 marla land, situated in Muslim Chak, Gujranwala.

This complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC), Gujranwala and after hectic efforts of members of DOPC, Overseas Pakistani got possession of his land. Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti told that OPC is vigorously pursuing the issues of Overseas Pakistanis and they can contact OPC any time for solution of their complaints.