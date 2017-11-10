Poet of the East paid tributes

LAHORE :Educational institutes in the provincial metropolis on Thursday celebrated “Iqbal Day” to pay homage to the “Poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal”.

A delegation of the Punjab University (PU) led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir visited mausoleum of Allama Iqbal and laid floral wreath and offered Fateha. Dr Zaffar Mueen said we must benefit from the thoughts of Allama Iqbal. Punjab University was enlightening its students of Iqbal’s philosophy. Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) also organised Iqbal Day celebration. The HCC also organised a speech competition. Students of HCC also presented Kalam-e-Iqbal.

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) students presented skits, poems and documentaries related to Iqbal Day. The guest speaker Umer Shabeer said Iqbal through his poetry gave us the lessons of unity, peace and love.

GCU: A delegation of Government College University (GCU) led by Dean Faculty of Languages, Islamic and Oriental Learning Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Shahid visited mausoleum of Allama Iqbal on Thursday to pay tribute to the Poet of the East on his birth anniversary.

Prof Iqbal Shahid said Allama Iqbal’s philosophy was a beacon for the Muslims of India. His poetry encouraged the Muslims of India to get their independent homeland. It was an honour for GCU that Iqbal has been an old Ravian, alumni of GCU.

Meanwhile, a seminar was held at GCU Urdu Department. Tehran University Urdu Department Chairperson Dr Muhammad Quemercy, GCU Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Tahir Kamran, Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Shahid and Urdu Department Chairperson Dr Khalid Mehmood Sanjrani addressed the seminar.

Services Hospital: Lahore Services Hospital on Thursday observed birth anniversary of National Poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Chief Nursing Superintendent Samina Yasmeen said serving the ailing humanity was the real teachings of Iqbal.

According to a press release, Samina Yasmeen highlighted role of youth in building the nation in the light of Iqbal's vision.She said the ideology and vision of Iqbal is equally respectable for Muslims and non-Muslims. She advised the nursing staff to perform their duties with national zeal and zest. Other speakers also highlighted the life of Allama Muhammd Iqbal. Nurses also cut a cake and presented number of skits regarding Iqbal Day.