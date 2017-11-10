Temporary relief for SAT-II students

Admission to medical colleges

LAHORE :A Lahore High Court division bench on Thursday directed the medical colleges to provisionally entertain admission forms of students of SAT-II category as per the criteria laid down in 2013 regulations of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

A number of students moved petitions challenging retrospective enforcement of admission regulations introduced by the council in 2016. The petitioners are of SAT-II category students who, they said, were not required to participate in medical and dental colleges admission test (MDCAT) for the admission under the previous regulations of 2013.

They said the PMDC without properly notifying enforced its new 2016 regulations, which changed the eligibility criteria for students of SAT-II category and made the MDCAT mandatory for them. The petitioners contended that they made their preparation following the 2013 regulations and chose the path of SAT-II to enter the medical profession.

However, they said, the PMDC implemented its new regulations retrospectively instead of prospectively from academic sessions of 2020–21 protecting and exhausting all the ongoing sessions.

Lawyers of the petitioners argued that law had been settled on the point that executive’s actions could not have retrospective effects, taking away vested rights of individuals/citizens. They said the drastic changes introduced in the regulations regarding the eligibility criteria for SAT-II students caused extreme frustration as well as it discouraged a large number of aspiring candidates.

The counsel asked the court to set aside the 2016 regulations of the PMDC for being unconstitutional and unwarranted. They sought directions for the respondents to protect future and fundamental rights of the petitioners and other students seeking admission to MBBS. They also requested the division bench to strike down a decision of a single bench that dismissed their writ petitions.

The two-judge bench comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Jawad Hassan directed the medical colleges to entertain admission forms of the SAT-II category students as per old criteria subject to final decision in the case. The bench would resume its hearing on November 15.