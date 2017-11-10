Fri November 10, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Mexico condemns Texas execution of its citizen

Mexico condemns Texas execution of its citizen

WASHINGTON: The US state of Texas on Wednesday executed a Mexican convicted of murdering his teen cousin, sparking condemnation from President Enrique Pena Nieto and adding to tensions between the two countries.

Ruben Cardenas Ramirez, 47, received a lethal injection and was pronounced dead at 10:26 pm (04:26 GMT Thursday) despite last-minute intervention by his lawyers and concerns raised by the United Nations.

"I will not and cannot apologize for someone else’s crime, but, I will be back for justice!" Ramirez said in a written final statement. He was found guilty of the 1997 kidnap, rape and murder of a 16-year-old cousin, Mayra Laguna.

In his statement, he thanked "every government official" who tried to assist him. The Mexican president expressed his "strongest condemnation" of the execution on Twitter, saying it violated a ruling by the International Court of Justice.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement