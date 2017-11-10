Mexico condemns Texas execution of its citizen

WASHINGTON: The US state of Texas on Wednesday executed a Mexican convicted of murdering his teen cousin, sparking condemnation from President Enrique Pena Nieto and adding to tensions between the two countries.

Ruben Cardenas Ramirez, 47, received a lethal injection and was pronounced dead at 10:26 pm (04:26 GMT Thursday) despite last-minute intervention by his lawyers and concerns raised by the United Nations.

"I will not and cannot apologize for someone else’s crime, but, I will be back for justice!" Ramirez said in a written final statement. He was found guilty of the 1997 kidnap, rape and murder of a 16-year-old cousin, Mayra Laguna.

In his statement, he thanked "every government official" who tried to assist him. The Mexican president expressed his "strongest condemnation" of the execution on Twitter, saying it violated a ruling by the International Court of Justice.