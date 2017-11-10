Saudi Arabia calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday urged its citizens to leave Lebanon "as soon as possible", days after Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation while visiting the kingdom. A foreign ministry source, quoted by state news agency SPA, also called on Saudis not to travel to Lebanon, but without specifying any threat. "Due to the situation in Lebanon, the kingdom asks its nationals visiting or living in Lebanon to leave as soon as possible, and advises its citizens not to travel there," the source said. On November 4, Hariri announced in a televised speech from Saudi Arabia that he was stepping down, citing Iran’s "grip" on Lebanon and threats to his life.