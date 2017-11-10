‘Looming military defeat of IS not the end’

ABU DHABI: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the IS group faced complete military defeat in Iraq and Syria within months but warned the battle against jihadism would go on.

He was speaking after Syrian troops and allied militiamen broke into the IS-held town of Albu Kamal on the Iraqi border, edging closer to ousting the jihadists from their last urban stronghold in the country following their loss of Deir Ezzor, Mayadeen and their de facto capital Raqa.

"We have won in Raqa and the coming weeks and months, I am quite sure, will allow us to achieve complete military victory in the Iraq-Syria theatre," Macron said in Abu Dhabi. "But that won’t be the end of this struggle. Long-term stabilisation and combating terrorist groups will be indispensable complements to the inclusive and pluralist political solution we want to see emerge in the region."