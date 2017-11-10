Fri November 10, 2017
Sports

November 10, 2017

City School PAF clinch PNF Youth Girls Netball Cup

KARACHI: Hosts City School PAF clinched PNF Youth Girls Netball Cup as they beat Habib Girls School in the final by 5-4 after a tough encounter here on Thursday.Hamna Kashif, Arisha Usman, Eman Munawar and Malika Rana performed well for the winners. Maria, Zainab, Dua and Unza played well for the other finalist side.CJM School thrashed City School PECHS 6-3 in the third position match.City School PECHS received the ‘Emerging Team’ trophy, while City School (Darakshan) were awarded ‘Fair Play’ trophy.

