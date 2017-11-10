Rangers Cricket Club to play matches in Pindi, Islamabad

KARACHI: A 15-member squad of the Rangers Cricket Club will be leaving here on Friday (today) for a 10-day tour of Rawalpindi and Islamabad where they will be playing limited overs fixtures against local outfits.

Zia-ul-Hasan, Honorary Secretary, Rangers CC, which was established way back in 1960, informed ‘The News’ here on Thursday that the club is undertaking the annual tour of the twin cities in accordance with its schedule.

Imran Ali will be captaining the side. Ali Akbar, a first-class cricketer, will accompany the team as manager. The other players are Mati-ur-Rahman, S M Babar, Fayyaz Ahmed, Rehan Sajid, Babar Hussain, Nasir Ali, Ahmed Hussain, Anus Mustafa, Khurram Ali, Jawwad Ali, Shoaib Khan, Sufiyan Ahmed, Shiraz Ishaq and Mohammad Saqib.