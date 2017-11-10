Irfan reaches Pakistan International Series quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shuttler Hafiz Irfan Saeed blasted his way into the quarter-finals of the men’s singles competitions of the Yonex Sunrise Pakistan International Series 2017 badminton competitions which began at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Thursday.

Irfan defeated Turkey’s Yusuf Ramzan Bay in the pre-quarter-final.Irfan had got the better of Nepal’s Bishnu Katwal 21-7, 21-10 to make it to the pre-quarter-finals.

Pakistan’s Murad Ali lost his pre-quarter-final to Syria’s Ahmed Aljalled 21-18, 21-12.“The Syrian was a tough player,” Murad told ‘The News’.

He had defeated Quang Dinh Tran of Vietnam 21-9, 21-12 to move into the pre-quarter-finals.

Duc Phat Le (Vietnam) defeated Hashir Bashir of 21-14, 21-08. Yusuf Ramazan of Turkey edged past Abdur Rehman of Pakistan 21-19, 21-13.

Shoaib Riaz of Pakistan defeated Enamullah Faqiri of Afghanistan 21-10, 21-16.

Awais Zahid of Pakistan defeated Enis Sesalan of Turkey 15-21, 21-15, 21-18.

Amir Saeed of Pakistan whacked Chanmara Tep of Cambodia 23-21, 21-14.

Muqeet Tahir of Pakistan got the better of Muhammad Rizwan 21-9, 21-16.

Le Thanh Lam of Vietnam edged past Zohaib Khan Khalil of Pakistan 21-17, 21-18.

Azeem Sarwar defeated Hussein Shaheed of Maldives 21-09, 21-11.

Duc Phat Le of Vietnam outgunned Anjum Bashir of Pakistan 21-13, 21-15.

Rizwan Azam beat Shoaib Riaz 21-15, 21-13.

Azeem Sarwar beat Muqeet Tahir 21-18, 21-15.

Ali Kurt of Turkey defeated Dipesh Dhami of Nepal 21-07, 21-12.

In men’s doubles, Le Thanh Lam and Quang Dinh Tran of Vietnam defeated Raja Hasnain and Amir Saeed of Pakistan 21-16, 21-15. Abdur Rehman and Soban Jamil of Pakistan whacked Enamullah Faqiri and Emran Rahim of Afghanistan 21-15, 21-12.

Shoaib Riaz and Muqeet Tahir of Pakistan prevailed over Sayed Imran Meri and Sayed Masoud Sayedy of Afghanistan 21-10, 21-12.

In women’s singles, Hasini Nusaka Ambalangodage of Sri Lanka defeated Sunayana Mukhiya of Nepal 21-02, 21-13.

Shuttlers from nine nations are showing their worth in these competitions. A senior official of Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) said that Malaysia had withdrawn from the event.