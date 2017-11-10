Japan outplay Pakistan 3-1

KARACHI: Pakistan suffered their second loss in as many matches at the 4-Nation International Festival of Hockey at Melbourne’s State Netball Hockey Centre on Thursday.

Japan easily defeated the Green-shirts 3-1.

The speedy Japanese dominated the proceedings most of the time. Brilliant Japanese forward Kenty Tanaka scored a brace, smashing Pakistan’s defense line. He scored first in the 14th minute in the first half and in the 51st minute in the second.

Forward Genki Matani sealed the victory in the 50th minute when he netted the third goal.

Pakistan’s only goal was scored by Atiq Arshad in the last minute.

All four goals of the match came through open play.

In their first match, Pakistan were ripped apart by the hosts Australia as they thrashed the Green-shirts by a record margin of 1-9.

Pakistan will play their next match against New Zealand on Saturday (tomorrow).