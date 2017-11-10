T20 Cup from tomorrow

KARACHI: The Cool and Cool National T20 Cup, carrying eight regional outfits, will begin at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Saturday (tomorrow).

In the competitions, which will last till November 26, 31 matches will be played. Each day two matches will be held with the first to begin at 12pm and the second at 4pm. Pakistan’s all big names will be part of the showpiece. The event had been scheduled in August and September at Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, but was postponed because of the ICC World XI tour to Pakistan and the subsequent series against Sri Lanka.

Then it was scheduled to begin from November 7 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, but the authorities had to revise not only the dates but also had to change the venue. It was shifted to Rawalpindi due to smog in Faisalabad, which also hit a crucial game of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, between Faisalabad and Peshawar, last week.

The smog prevented Peshawar from qualifying for the Super Eight stage. The teams for T20 had been picked through draft system in early August.The event will be held under a single league system with the leading four sides qualifying for the semi-finals, which will be held on November 25. The final will be played on November 26.

The last edition’s winners Karachi Blues are not part of the competitions. They have not been given chance because they had been demoted to the second-tier cricket after performing poorly in the last first-class season.

The winners will get richer by Rs2 million and the runners-up by Rs1 million. Besides, Rs50,000 each will be given to the man of the final, the best batsman of the event, the best bowler and the most outstanding cricketer.

The man of the match in each game, except in the final, will be awarded Rs25,000. Moreover, Rs25,000 each will be given to the players for most sixes, most fours, most wickets and most catches. This amount will rise to Rs30,000 in the knock-out stage. Players will get Rs1000 for each six.

On the opening day on Saturday (tomorrow), Karachi Whites will face former champions Faisalabad at 12pm. Karachi Whites will be led by Pakistan’s captain Sarfraz Ahmed, while former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq will lead Faisalabad.

Salman Butt-led Lahore Whites will face Mohammad Hafeez-led Lahore Blues in the second game which will begin at 4pm. Karachi Whites will proceed to Rawalpindi on Friday (today).

Karachi Whites coach Salim Jaffar was optimistic about his team’s chances. “I think we have a good team. As all sides have been picked through draft system, so they are balanced and I hope it will be competitive cricket,” Salim told ‘The News’ on Thursday.

Salim said that there was no injury to any one of his players. “Rumman Raees was injured but he has passed his fitness test and is very much part of the squad,” the former left-arm Test pacer said.

Meanwhile, a PCB official said that some changes have been made in some squads due to fitness and availability issues of some of the players. The official said that the final squads would be announced by Friday noon.

The teams are Karachi Whites, Faisalabad, Lahore Whites, Lahore Blues, Peshawar, FATA, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.